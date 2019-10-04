Luxury stays in Balloon Fiesta tents sold out | KOB 4
Luxury stays in Balloon Fiesta tents sold out

Colton Shone
October 04, 2019 06:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some people are enjoying the finer things in life at Balloon Fiesta Park.

Twenty-nine tents are set up near the park that offer a luxurious experience.

“It's been really exciting to see people embrace it and doing something a little different at Balloon Fiesta Park," said Balloon Fiesta spokesperson Amanda Molina.

The stays are sold in blocks of three nights for $1,500.

Molina said all the tents have been booked.

The tents include memory foam mattresses, rugs and furniture.

“They're uptown tents that's for sure,” Molina said.

Colton Shone


Updated: October 04, 2019 06:54 PM
Created: October 04, 2019 04:32 PM

