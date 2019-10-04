Luxury stays in Balloon Fiesta tents sold out
Colton Shone
October 04, 2019 06:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some people are enjoying the finer things in life at Balloon Fiesta Park.
Twenty-nine tents are set up near the park that offer a luxurious experience.
“It's been really exciting to see people embrace it and doing something a little different at Balloon Fiesta Park," said Balloon Fiesta spokesperson Amanda Molina.
The stays are sold in blocks of three nights for $1,500.
Molina said all the tents have been booked.
The tents include memory foam mattresses, rugs and furniture.
“They're uptown tents that's for sure,” Molina said.
