VIDEO REPLAY > Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Mayor Tim Keller enjoys first day of Balloon Fiesta

KOB Web Staff
October 05, 2019 08:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller attended the first day of the Balloon Fiesta.

Keller said the city welcomes about 900,000 visitors to the event. 

Keller sat for an interview with KOB 4's Steve Soliz. Watch the video to hear what memories he has about going to Balloon Fiesta and how the new traffic plan worked.

