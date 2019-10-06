Nancy Abruzzo talks about ballooning documentary
Joshua Panas
October 06, 2019 08:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Nancy Abruzzo stopped by the KOB 4 set to talk with Steve Stucker about the documentary Wind Riders.
The movie tells stories of American balloon pilots, including Richard Abruzzo who died while competing in a gas balloon race.
The movie debuts in Albuquerque Monday at the Kimo Theater.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Created: October 06, 2019 08:13 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved