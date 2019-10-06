Nancy Abruzzo talks about ballooning documentary | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Advertisement

Nancy Abruzzo talks about ballooning documentary

Joshua Panas
October 06, 2019 08:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Nancy Abruzzo stopped by the KOB 4 set to talk with Steve Stucker about the documentary Wind Riders.

Advertisement

The movie tells stories of American balloon pilots, including Richard Abruzzo who died while competing in a gas balloon race.

The movie debuts in Albuquerque Monday at the Kimo Theater. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: October 06, 2019 08:13 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police search for man accused of killing his girlfriend
Police search for man accused of killing his girlfriend
Man accused of recording 11-year-old boy in bathroom at Cottonwood Mall
Man accused of recording 11-year-old boy in bathroom at Cottonwood Mall
Fog, clouds force most balloons to stay grounded on first day of Balloon Fiesta
Fog, clouds force most balloons to stay grounded on first day of Balloon Fiesta
Police investigate cause of Rio Rancho clubhouse fire
Police investigate cause of Rio Rancho clubhouse fire
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Endangered Missing Person alert issued for Albuquerque mother, child
Advertisement



Second morning of Balloon Fiesta was picture perfect
Second morning of Balloon Fiesta was picture perfect
Chopper 4 captures stunning view of balloons
Chopper 4 captures stunning view of balloons
Balloons take to the sky on second day of Balloon Fiesta
Balloons take to the sky on second day of Balloon Fiesta
Nancy Abruzzo talks about ballooning documentary
Nancy Abruzzo talks about ballooning documentary
Pilots get green flag for second day of Balloon Fiesta
Pilots get green flag for second day of Balloon Fiesta