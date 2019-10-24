Nearly all RV spots for 2020 Balloon Fiesta booked
Brittany Costello
October 24, 2019 06:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Some accommodations for 2020 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta are already running out.
Just about all the RV space is already booked for the nine-day event.
Andrew Thornton said he was placed on the waitlist eight minutes after spots went on sale.
“I had heard that the spots all sold out within two minutes last year, so I was ready at 9 a.m.,” Thornton said.
Douglas Setzer, a man who travels the world in his RV, said he was lucky. He managed to book online for all 13 days.
“I thought everything was fine. I thought, ‘OK cool.’ I had friends that were celebrating, they were all excited,” said Setzer.
However, not everything about the booking has been smooth. He thought he would be paying $40 a day. However, he received an email that said the spots are actually $100 per day.
If he doesn't pay the fee in 30 days, his reservation will be cancelled.
“I can’t afford it. That's more money than I pay for a large spot with a yard, hook ups, water, electric, the whole nine yards. A hundred for a parking spot is too rich for my blood. I think fiesta should honor what they did,” said Setzer.
Balloon Fiesta officials said the correct $100 price was advertised, but something went wrong during the checkout process.
Updated: October 24, 2019 06:16 PM
Created: October 24, 2019 05:51 PM
