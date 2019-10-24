Nearly all RV spots for 2020 Balloon Fiesta booked

“I had heard that the spots all sold out within two minutes last year, so I was ready at 9 a.m.,” Thornton said.

Douglas Setzer, a man who travels the world in his RV, said he was lucky. He managed to book online for all 13 days.

“I thought everything was fine. I thought, ‘OK cool.’ I had friends that were celebrating, they were all excited,” said Setzer.

However, not everything about the booking has been smooth. He thought he would be paying $40 a day. However, he received an email that said the spots are actually $100 per day.

If he doesn't pay the fee in 30 days, his reservation will be cancelled.

“I can’t afford it. That's more money than I pay for a large spot with a yard, hook ups, water, electric, the whole nine yards. A hundred for a parking spot is too rich for my blood. I think fiesta should honor what they did,” said Setzer.

Balloon Fiesta officials said the correct $100 price was advertised, but something went wrong during the checkout process.