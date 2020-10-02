Old Town suffering from lack of Balloon Fiesta tourism | KOB 4
Old Town suffering from lack of Balloon Fiesta tourism

Joy Wang
Updated: October 02, 2020 06:52 PM
Created: October 02, 2020 04:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Old Town isn't benefiting from the tourists it usually sees during Balloon Fiesta. 

"It's very, very different," said Emily Dickinson of La Placita Dining Rooms. "Very different vibe."

While business picked up as the summer wore on, business is still down.

"Our income might be 5% of our normal," said Patty Lewis of Discover Balloons. 

Lewis said Discover Balloons is the world's largest collection of balloon gift items.

"Many of the items we've designed ourselves, and have had made," Lewis said. "It's just, you know, a balloonist dream to come in here or anybody that loves balloons. It's one of a kind store."

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis said Balloon Fiesta week is usually responsible for 50% of their annual income.

Despite the drop in revenue, Lewis is optimistic about the future.

"Remember Albuquerque for balloons, and hopefully we get to see you next year, and that you know the balloons are always going to be around," she said.


