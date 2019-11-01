Organizers call 2019 international balloon fiesta a success | KOB 4
Advertisement

Organizers call 2019 international balloon fiesta a success

Organizers call 2019 international balloon fiesta a success

The Associated Press
Created: November 01, 2019 10:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The numbers have been tallied, and organizers of the world's largest hot air balloon festival are calling this year's event a success.
    
The annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta drew an estimated 866,414 guest visits over nine days, as hundreds of pilots from around the world gathered to launch their balloons.
    
In all, 588 balloons registered for the event. That included 104 special shaped balloons.
    
Seventeen countries were represented, from Austria and Belgium to India, Colombia and Kenya.
    
Organizers say views of Balloon Fiesta Live neared 741,000, and nearly all of the scheduled events -with the exception of the kickoff mass ascension and one of the evening balloon glows - went on as planned.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate stabbing in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate stabbing in NE Albuquerque
Alleged serial rapist arrested and charged by State Police
Alleged serial rapist arrested and charged by State Police
Search warrants offer insight into investigation of Las Vegas mayor
Search warrants offer insight into investigation of Las Vegas mayor
Las Vegas volleyball coach put on leave, given no reason why
Las Vegas volleyball coach put on leave, given no reason why
Police: New Mexico woman bit daughter, 5, over lost shoes
Monique Montellano
Advertisement


NMSP: Officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
NMSP: Officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Search warrants offer insight into investigation of Las Vegas mayor
Search warrants offer insight into investigation of Las Vegas mayor
Police investigate stabbing in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate stabbing in NE Albuquerque
Las Vegas volleyball coach put on leave, given no reason why
Las Vegas volleyball coach put on leave, given no reason why
Police: New Mexico woman bit daughter, 5, over lost shoes
Monique Montellano