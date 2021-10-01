Pilots get the green flag for first Balloon Fiesta Mass Ascension | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Watch as hot air balloons fill the sky for the Balloon Fiesta's first mass ascension

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 02, 2021 06:57 AM
Created: October 01, 2021 08:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Colorful hot air balloons will fill the sky for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Pilots received the green flag, which means the weather is cooperating for the first Mass Ascension. 

If you're unable to make it out to the event, you can watch it on KOB.com.

For the latest on all things Balloon Fiesta, check out the Balloon Fiesta page on KOB.com


