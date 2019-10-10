Pilots get the green flag for the Special Shape Rodeo | KOB 4
Pilots get the green flag for the Special Shape Rodeo

KOB Web Staff
October 11, 2019 08:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is cooperating for the seventh day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Pilots got the green flag to fly around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. 

The Special Shape Rodeo will be followed by competition balloon flying and the Chainsaw Carving Exhibition & Auction. 

For the latest on all things Balloon Fiesta, check out the Balloon Fiesta page on KOB.com

Created: October 10, 2019 07:30 AM

