Pilots get the green flag for the Special Shape Rodeo
KOB Web Staff
October 11, 2019 08:43 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is cooperating for the seventh day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Pilots got the green flag to fly around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.
The Special Shape Rodeo will be followed by competition balloon flying and the Chainsaw Carving Exhibition & Auction.
For the latest on all things Balloon Fiesta, check out the Balloon Fiesta page on KOB.com.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 11, 2019 08:43 AM
Created: October 10, 2019 07:30 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved