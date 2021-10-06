Pilots get the green flag for the Special Shape Rodeo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 07, 2021 06:48 AM
Created: October 06, 2021 06:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is cooperating for the seventh day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Pilots got the green flag to fly a little after 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
The Special Shape Rodeo will be followed by competition balloon flying and the Chainsaw Carving Exhibition & Auction. There's also a Special Shape Glowdeo planned for 6 p.m. Thursday.
