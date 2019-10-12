Pilots receive green flag on final Saturday of Balloon Fiesta
Joshua Panas
October 12, 2019 09:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The green flag is up on the final Saturday of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
Hundreds of balloons will fill the sky over the city.
KOB 4 will have live coverage of the Mass Ascension. Click here to watch the live stream.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: October 12, 2019 09:12 AM
Created: October 12, 2019 06:29 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved