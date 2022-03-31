Preparations begin for Balloon Fiesta's 50th Anniversary

Brianna Wilson
March 31, 2022
Created: March 31, 2022 04:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It all started with 13 balloons at Coronado Center in 1972. Now, 50 years after Albuquerque’s first Balloon Fiesta, officials are honoring the man responsible.
"We're excited to kick off the season with a small-scale exhibit, opening for Sid Cutter,” said Nan Masland, the manager of the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. “‘Man Above Town,’ celebrates Sid Cutter, who is lovingly known as the ‘Father of Balloon Fiesta.’”
This exhibit opens Friday, April 8, which is the true 50th anniversary of Balloon Fiesta.
"We moved it years and years ago to October because the weather was just so much better," said the events director of operations, Sam Parks.
It also gives officials six more months to plan what they say will be the biggest fiesta to date.
"We are so excited to invite the world to the ballooning capital to see 650 hot air balloons,” Parks said. “We're going to have 120 special shapes, which will be the most we've ever had and 530 round balloons."
This year, officials are also paying homage to the first-ever ascension, back in the ’70s.
"We're actually going back to the Coronado Center, and we're going to replicate the original 13 balloons that took off from that location 50 years ago,” Parks said. “So there will be balloons representing the original 13, and we actually have three of the surviving pilots still with us today, and they're going to be able to joins us on that special day."
Officials are also bringing back Music Fiesta for the first time since 2019, and closer to October, the Balloon Museum will open a second new exhibit called ‘Canopy of Color.’
"It will be the very first large scale exhibition that really celebrates that history, focuses on the joy, the spirit, all of the hard work, dedication, and all of the individuals who came together and had this incredible vision that we're still seeing come through today," Masland said.
Balloon and Music Fiesta tickets go on sale Friday, April 1. You can click here to purchase them when they become available.
