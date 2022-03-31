Preparations begin for Balloon Fiesta's 50th Anniversary

"We moved it years and years ago to October because the weather was just so much better," said the events director of operations, Sam Parks.



It also gives officials six more months to plan what they say will be the biggest fiesta to date.



"We are so excited to invite the world to the ballooning capital to see 650 hot air balloons,” Parks said. “We're going to have 120 special shapes, which will be the most we've ever had and 530 round balloons."

This year, officials are also paying homage to the first-ever ascension, back in the ’70s.



"We're actually going back to the Coronado Center, and we're going to replicate the original 13 balloons that took off from that location 50 years ago,” Parks said. “So there will be balloons representing the original 13, and we actually have three of the surviving pilots still with us today, and they're going to be able to joins us on that special day."