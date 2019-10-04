Rain forces cancellation of Albuquerque Aloft
Casey Torres
October 04, 2019 05:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta announced that Albuquerque Aloft flying activities were canceled Friday morning due to the weather.
The first mass ascension of the Balloon Fiesta may not be until Saturday, but Albuquerque Aloft is the first flying event. Students at over 90 local schools were scheduled to be part of the event.
Students, teachers, and families were still able to meet the balloon pilots and crews, even if the balloons couldn't lift off. Pilots still showed off their burners, too.
Albuquerque Aloft is also the only flying event that launches outside of Balloon Fiesta Park.
ABQ Aloft flying activities have been canceled due to weather. We'll miss the smiling students, families & educators that we usually see on the eve of Opening Day. Stay tuned for more details on this year’s event on our social media channels and the official mobile app.— Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 4, 2019
