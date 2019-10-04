Rain forces cancellation of Albuquerque Aloft | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rain forces cancellation of Albuquerque Aloft

Casey Torres
October 04, 2019 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta announced that Albuquerque Aloft flying activities were canceled Friday morning due to the weather.

Advertisement

The first mass ascension of the Balloon Fiesta may not be until Saturday, but Albuquerque Aloft is the first flying event. Students at over 90 local schools were scheduled to be part of the event.

Students, teachers, and families were still able to meet the balloon pilots and crews, even if the balloons couldn't lift off. Pilots still showed off their burners, too. 

Albuquerque Aloft is also the only flying event that launches outside of Balloon Fiesta Park. 

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: October 04, 2019 05:08 PM
Created: October 04, 2019 11:14 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations
Albuquerque pastor resigns amid child sex abuse allegations
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
Ants invading homes in Albuquerque area
5-year-old boy, woman killed in South Valley crash Wednesday
5-year-old boy, woman killed in South Valley crash Wednesday
Man arrested in deadly street-racing crash
Man arrested in deadly street-racing crash
Lost California dog found in southern New Mexico
Lost California dog found in southern New Mexico
Advertisement



APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta
APD has crime-fighting operations planned for Balloon Fiesta
Balloon Fiesta Park is a 'No Drone Zone'
Balloon Fiesta Park is a 'No Drone Zone'
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
Couple's moving van stolen from SE Albuquerque hotel parking lot
APD to get help directing traffic for Balloon Fiesta
APD to get help directing traffic for Balloon Fiesta
Popular food spot closes Nob Hill location
Popular food spot closes Nob Hill location