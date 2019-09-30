Rio Bravo brews official beer of the Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
Rio Bravo brews official beer of the Balloon Fiesta

Justine Lopez
September 30, 2019 03:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Rio Bravo Brewing Company has created the official beer for the Balloon Fiesta.

The “Splash and Dash” is an American pale ale and will be available for sale at Balloon Fiesta Park as well as some local stores. The name comes from the long-held ballooning tradition where pilots dip their gondola into the Rio Grande before taking off again.

Rio Bravo Brewing Co. owner Randy Baker said that he wanted to make a beer that would showcase the city.

“What we wanted to do is come up with something that was crisp, clean like the air is in Albuquerque when the Balloon Fiesta gets here,” Baker said.

To find more information on the Balloon Fiesta, click here.

Justine Lopez


Created: September 30, 2019 03:07 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company.

One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party
4 Investigates: Neighborhood held ‘hostage’ with home sales frozen for years
Lab-tested dogs rescued by Animal Humane
Bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Youths seek emergency climate declaration in New Mexico
Youths seek emergency climate declaration in New Mexico
Teen sentenced in murder of 15-year-old boy
Water Authority to start roundabout construction on 12th and Menaul
One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party
Lab-tested dogs rescued by Animal Humane
