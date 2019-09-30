Rio Bravo brews official beer of the Balloon Fiesta
Justine Lopez
September 30, 2019 03:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Rio Bravo Brewing Company has created the official beer for the Balloon Fiesta.
The “Splash and Dash” is an American pale ale and will be available for sale at Balloon Fiesta Park as well as some local stores. The name comes from the long-held ballooning tradition where pilots dip their gondola into the Rio Grande before taking off again.
Rio Bravo Brewing Co. owner Randy Baker said that he wanted to make a beer that would showcase the city.
“What we wanted to do is come up with something that was crisp, clean like the air is in Albuquerque when the Balloon Fiesta gets here,” Baker said.
