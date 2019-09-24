RVs, cars to swap parking areas for 2019 Balloon Fiesta

For the first time, the south lot will have 1,300 parking spots for daily spectators in cars and other vehicles.

"[We] learned a lot from last year's Balloon Fiesta as far as traffic patterns go,” said Balloon Fiesta spokesperson Tom Garrity. “And what we want to be able to do as quickly as possible is to relieve pressure off of Alameda."

There is a concern for people in RVs. They worry about their view of the balloons.

“I'm just afraid the balloons aren't going to go over us this year,” Loretta Deline said. “Last year, that's what I loved."

The first mass ascension of the 2019 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is scheduled for Oct. 5.