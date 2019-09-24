RVs, cars to swap parking areas for 2019 Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

RVs, cars to swap parking areas for 2019 Balloon Fiesta

Ryan Laughlin
September 24, 2019 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Balloon Fiesta organizers want to improve traffic for people who attend the event.

Advertisement

This year, parking areas for RVs and vehicles will be swapped.

The north lot will now be home to about 300 RVs.

For the first time, the south lot will have 1,300 parking spots for daily spectators in cars and other vehicles.

"[We] learned a lot from last year's Balloon Fiesta as far as traffic patterns go,” said Balloon Fiesta spokesperson Tom Garrity. “And what we want to be able to do as quickly as possible is to relieve pressure off of Alameda."

There is a concern for people in RVs. They worry about their view of the balloons.

“I'm just afraid the balloons aren't going to go over us this year,” Loretta Deline said. “Last year, that's what I loved."

The first mass ascension of the 2019 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is scheduled for Oct. 5.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: September 24, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: September 24, 2019 04:50 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police: Man in wheelchair detained after pointing gun at driver
Police: Man in wheelchair detained after pointing gun at driver
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant
Couple accused of stealing $1M from New Mexico restaurant
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
Man killed near UNM described as a hero
The Latest: Trump calls impeachment inquiry 'garbage'
The Latest: Trump calls impeachment inquiry 'garbage'
Pay it 4ward: Man thanked for helping woman get back on the road safely
Pay it 4ward: Man thanked for helping woman get back on the road safely
Advertisement



Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'
New Mexico's congressional delegation reacts to impeachment inquiry
New Mexico's congressional delegation reacts to impeachment inquiry
Police: Man in wheelchair detained after pointing gun at driver
Police: Man in wheelchair detained after pointing gun at driver
New Mexico will set its own fuel economy, emission standards
New Mexico will set its own fuel economy, emission standards