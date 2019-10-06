Second morning of Balloon Fiesta was picture perfect
KOB Web Staff
October 06, 2019 08:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hundreds of balloons filled the sky over Albuquerque on the second day of Balloon Fiesta.
Following a day of fog, the weather was ideal Sunday morning.
Balloons of all types, including special shapes, took off from Balloon Fiesta Park.
Click on the video to the balloons in the air.
