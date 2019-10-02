New shuttle offers rides to the Balloon Fiesta from Santa Fe
Christina Rodriguez
October 02, 2019 01:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tourism Santa Fe is launching a shuttle each day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
A bus will pick up riders starting at 4:30 a.m. in downtown Santa Fe. The round-trip ride will cost about $38. Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The return shuttle service will arrive back into Santa Fe around 11 a.m.
SCHEDULE
Departs at 4:30 a.m. – Eldorado Hotel, 209 W. San Francisco St.
- Servicing the Eldorado Hotel and nearby lodging partners, including: Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza, Hotel Santa Fe and Las Palomas
Departs at 4:45 a.m. – La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St.
- Servicing La Fonda on the Plaza and nearby lodging partners, including: Inn & Spa at Loretto, Hotel Chimayo, Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, Hotel St. Francis, Inn of the Governors, Inn of the Five Graces and Luxx Boutique Hotel
Departs at 5 a.m. – The Drury Hotel, 828 Paseo De Peralta
- Servicing The Drury Plaza Hotel and nearby lodging partners including: La Posada de Santa Fe, Inn on the Alameda, Fort Marcy Hotel Suites and The Lodge at Santa Fe
For more information about the shuttle and how to buy tickets, click here.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 02, 2019 01:39 PM
Created: October 02, 2019 01:18 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved