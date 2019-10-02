New shuttle offers rides to the Balloon Fiesta from Santa Fe | KOB 4
Advertisement

New shuttle offers rides to the Balloon Fiesta from Santa Fe

Christina Rodriguez
October 02, 2019 01:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tourism Santa Fe is launching a shuttle each day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Advertisement

A bus will pick up riders starting at 4:30 a.m. in downtown Santa Fe. The round-trip ride will cost about $38. Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

The return shuttle service will arrive back into Santa Fe around 11 a.m. 

SCHEDULE

Departs at 4:30 a.m. – Eldorado Hotel, 209 W. San Francisco St. 

  • Servicing the Eldorado Hotel and nearby lodging partners, including: Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza, Hotel Santa Fe and Las Palomas

Departs at 4:45 a.m. – La Fonda on the Plaza, 100 E. San Francisco St. 

  • Servicing La Fonda on the Plaza and nearby lodging partners, including: Inn & Spa at Loretto, Hotel Chimayo, Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi, Hotel St. Francis, Inn of the Governors, Inn of the Five Graces and Luxx Boutique Hotel

Departs at 5 a.m. – The Drury Hotel, 828 Paseo De Peralta 

  • Servicing The Drury Plaza Hotel and nearby lodging partners including: La Posada de Santa Fe, Inn on the Alameda, Fort Marcy Hotel Suites and The Lodge at Santa Fe

For more information about the shuttle and how to buy tickets, click here.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 02, 2019 01:39 PM
Created: October 02, 2019 01:18 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports the first death of the flu season
New Mexico reports the first death of the flu season
Missing plane found in Pecos Wilderness echoes similar crash from 22 years ago
Missing plane found in Pecos Wilderness echoes similar crash from 22 years ago
Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery
Man sentenced for beating another man with a crowbar
Man sentenced for beating another man with a crowbar
Advertisement



Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
Community holds vigil for murdered Sandia High School student
New shuttle offers rides to the Balloon Fiesta from Santa Fe
New shuttle offers rides to the Balloon Fiesta from Santa Fe
New Mexico reports the first death of the flu season
New Mexico reports the first death of the flu season
Officials mum after months without Hispanic center leader
Officials mum after months without Hispanic center leader
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery