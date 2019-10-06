The ideal conditions for safe hot air ballooning
Eddie Garcia
October 06, 2019 10:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Balloon pilots rely on the right weather conditions in order to fly safely, but the most critical factor to hot air ballooning is wind.
It all has to do with the perfect wind speed.
In order to allow balloon pilots to take off and move their balloons in a predictable safe manner, wind speeds should be about 4-6 mph. Once winds reach 8-10mph, it starts getting a little unsafe.
Winds beyond 10 mph start to limit the pilots ability to land safely because the balloon is moving too fast.
In cases like these, Fiesta officials will either delay or cancel a Mass Ascension based on the wind speed.
