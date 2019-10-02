The origins of the International Balloon Fiesta with founder Sid Cutter

It was just a decoration. No one actually flew it that night, but the next day, the Cutter brothers decided to take it for a ride even though they had no experience flying one.

"My brother knocks on the door at six in the morning and I said, 'What are you doing?' I was still in my bath robe and he said, 'C'mon, we're gonna go flying.' I said we can't fly, we haven't got any gas. He says 'Oh yeah, I stopped by the truck stop and filled it up,'" Cutter said.

The next year, KOB Radio asked the Cutter brothers if the balloon could be part of its 50th anniversary.

"They said, 'Can we have an ascension?' I said sure. I said how about a balloon race? I know where we can get about three other balloons and we can have a balloon race. 'Well, what's a balloon race?'-- I said I don't know but we'll find out," Cutter said.

Thirteen balloons and 20,000 people showed up to the Coronado Center parking lot, curious about what would happen. That moment was now considered the first Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

"It's really been a boom for the state of New Mexico and the city of Albuquerque. They used to think you had to have a passport to come to Albuquerque or to New Mexico, but now they say you are where the balloons are," he said.

Sid Cutter lost his battle with cancer in 2011. He was 77 years old. His small Balloon Fiesta has grown into the largest ballooning event in the world.