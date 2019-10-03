Vendors preparing for big business at Balloon Fiesta

Burgarello said he missed it.

“I still woke up at 3 o'clock in the morning on opening day,” he said.

This year, Burgarello is ready to serve thousands of people.

“Give me the weekend-- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said. “It can rain all day, and then give me Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and we're golden."

In addition to Mario’s and other food vendors, the Balloon Fiesta will feature souvenir shops and people selling arts and crafts.