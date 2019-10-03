Vendors preparing for big business at Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Vendors preparing for big business at Balloon Fiesta

Ryan Laughlin
October 03, 2019 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Vendors are setting up in preparation of the Balloon Fiesta.

Advertisement

Eddie Burgarello and Pizzeria Mario’s will be back at the international event this year.

2018 was the first time in 30 years that Mario’s decided to not set up at the Balloon Fiesta.

Burgarello said he missed it.

“I still woke up at 3 o'clock in the morning on opening day,” he said.

This year, Burgarello is ready to serve thousands of people.

“Give me the weekend-- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said. “It can rain all day, and then give me Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and we're golden."

In addition to Mario’s and other food vendors, the Balloon Fiesta will feature souvenir shops and people selling arts and crafts.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: October 03, 2019 05:21 PM
Created: October 03, 2019 04:12 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
Navajo Nation woman to seek GOP nod for US House seat
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
A look inside one of New Mexico's priciest estates on the market
Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Albuquerque police arrest man suspected of 14 robberies
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
Advertisement



New policy adds more steps for officers attempting to take juveniles to detention center
New policy adds more steps for officers attempting to take juveniles to detention center
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
'Joker' movie prompts heightened awareness
State senator plans to introduce bill to allow endorsement deals for college athletes
State senator plans to introduce bill to allow endorsement deals for college athletes
Albuquerque city councilors want to allocate $150,000 for Party Patrol program
Albuquerque city councilors want to allocate $150,000 for Party Patrol program
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder
Albuquerque man gets 26-year prison term in grandma’s murder