Vendors preparing for big business at Balloon Fiesta
Ryan Laughlin
October 03, 2019 05:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Vendors are setting up in preparation of the Balloon Fiesta.
Eddie Burgarello and Pizzeria Mario’s will be back at the international event this year.
2018 was the first time in 30 years that Mario’s decided to not set up at the Balloon Fiesta.
Burgarello said he missed it.
“I still woke up at 3 o'clock in the morning on opening day,” he said.
This year, Burgarello is ready to serve thousands of people.
“Give me the weekend-- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said. “It can rain all day, and then give me Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and we're golden."
In addition to Mario’s and other food vendors, the Balloon Fiesta will feature souvenir shops and people selling arts and crafts.
Credits
