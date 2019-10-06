Weather poised to cooperate for second day of Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
Weather poised to cooperate for second day of Balloon Fiesta

KOB Web Staff
October 06, 2019 05:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The weather is expected to cooperate for the second day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Pilots initially received the green flag Saturday, however, most pilots decided to stay grounded because of low clouds and fog.

KOB 4 weatherman Steve Stucker said fog will not be an issue Sunday.

If you're unable to make it out to the event, you can watch it on KOB.com.

For the latest on all things Balloon Fiesta, check out the Balloon Fiesta page on KOB.com

