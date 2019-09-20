'X Marks the Spot' competition returns for Balloon Fiesta | KOB 4
'X Marks the Spot' competition returns for Balloon Fiesta

Colton Shone
September 20, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The X Marks the Spot contest will return for Balloon Fiesta, and this year, Rio Rancho residents can join.

Property owners and business owners can put an X on their property to let balloon pilots know that they can land there.

If a pilot lands on or near the property, the land owner gets put into a drawing for a basket full of New Mexican goodies.

“The average value of these baskets is over $900 in gifts," said Jim Garcia, vice president of the Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, the chamber made nearly 140 Xs, and they were all given out within two hours.

People can pick up the Xs at the Hispano Chamber of Commerce, starting Monday.

Updated: September 20, 2019
Created: September 20, 2019

