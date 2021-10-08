Balloons inflate for static display Saturday morning | KOB 4

Balloons inflate for static display Saturday morning

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 09, 2021 08:22 AM
Created: October 08, 2021 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After seven days of green flags, the yellow flag was raised for the final Saturday morning of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta as officials monitor the weather.

The hot air balloons inflated for a static display.

KOB 4 has live coverage from Balloon Fiesta Park. Click here to watch the live stream.

The Night Magic Glow is still scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by Team Fastrax Skydiving and the AfterGlow Fireworks Show.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Second vigil held for victim of road rage shooting near Old Town
Second vigil held for victim of road rage shooting near Old Town
Neighbors concerned over plans for New Mexico United stadium
Neighbors concerned over plans for New Mexico United stadium
Balloons inflate for static display Saturday morning
Balloons inflate for static display Saturday morning
Squatters take over Albuquerque home for weeks while owner is away
Squatters take over Albuquerque home for weeks while owner is away
'Tile' tracker helps APD find stolen vehicle
'Tile' tracker helps APD find stolen vehicle