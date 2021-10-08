Balloons inflate for static display Saturday morning

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After seven days of green flags, the yellow flag was raised for the final Saturday morning of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta as officials monitor the weather.
The hot air balloons inflated for a static display.
The Night Magic Glow is still scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, followed by Team Fastrax Skydiving and the AfterGlow Fireworks Show.
