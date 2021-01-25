Bookworks partners with KOB 4 to help Pay it 4ward to Reading Works

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 partnered with a local bookstore to help Pay it 4ward to a nonprofit that teaches adults how to read.
Bookworks in northwest Albuquerque has been in business for 36 years.
Since the pandemic started, Danielle Foster, co-owner of Bookworks, said they’ve had to switch to online and curbside sales.
"We're just trying to be as safe as possible, and we've moved most of our business online. We usually do 400 events a year, so we really miss being out in the community. We've done about 75 virtual events, so we'll continue with that,” she said.
To help out Bookworks, KOB 4 ordered dozens of brand-new books then took them across town to Reading Works. Reading Works, a local nonprofit, offers adult literacy programs.
"We provide free tutoring to anyone that is age 16 and up and lives in Bernalillo County,” said Esodie Geiger, acting executive director for Reading Works.
The program aims to help adults who read at or below a sixth grade reading level. They also work with people who are trying to improve their English.
"And this gift of books is a perfect addition to a library that we can use to give our students their own books,” Geiger said.
Last year, Geiger said Reading Works helped nearly 200 people.
"Because literacy is literally paying it forward each time – anytime I can give a book to an adult and they can read that book to their child, their child gains those learning and reading skills, then they will be able to pass it on to their kids, and they pass it onto their kids,” she said.
This week’s Pay it 4ward was made possible with the help of the Jennifer Riordan Foundation.
