Cancer survivor, teacher pays it 4ward to Roswell family for helping her through treatment

That something meant a lot of Wagner, who is now in remission. She nominated the Ramirez family to repay their generosity.

"They are such a sweet family and we are just so excited to be able to return the favor to them,” Wagner said.

Wagner said she couldn’t think of a family more deserving of $400 worth of Pay it 4ward money.

"I'm just blessed, you know. Like I said, that God’s hands always on us and looking out for those who bless others. We took care of her, donated it to her in the past, and now she's paying it forward to me, and we're already getting ready to make another donation to a teacher that's battling cancer,” said Ritchie Ramirez.

Ritchie said they hope to help many more teachers in the future.