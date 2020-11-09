Castle Coffee helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to VA Hospital janitorial staff

"No matter what you look like, where you're from, what your past is. We're all people. And when you come in these doors we'll just love you and we'll give you the best possible service and coffee we can give,” he added.

KOB 4 placed a large order for coffee and donuts to bring to the Environment Management Department at the VA Hospital where the janitorial staff have been working overtime.

"Honestly, any way we can serve others right. Any capacity possible even if it's simple like a donut and a coffee. I think it's amazing you guys are doing this double pay it forward because we get to be a part in that,” Castleberry said.

Hospital officials said the staff has been leading the fight on keeping hospital rooms and common areas clean for veterans.

"On behalf of the staff that are here, our environmental management service employees—they truly do manage the environment and provide great service to our veterans as they do that we're very proud of them and we're grateful that you're here today to recognize them and here they are —best staff in the city,” said Andrew Welch, director of the New Mexico VA.

Although the coffee and donuts and didn’t last long, the gratitude will.

"I think the pay it forward program has always been a great component of our community, and especially during this time when things are so challenging to come out and have our employees recognized with some nice, tasty gifts and for us to be able to recognize them is very, very special,” Welch said.