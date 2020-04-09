Cheese & Coffee helps KOB 4 pay it 4ward to health care workers

"I was thrilled, I was ecstatic," she said.

The meals Cheese & Coffee made went to respiratory therapists UNM Hospital.

"Things have gotten very busy," said Crystal Anaya. "We've had a couple of co-workers that have been out on quarantine, so we had to all step in and pick up some extra shifts."



John Blewett, director of pulmonary services, anticipates harder days ahead.



"Preparing for a surge. We still haven't gotten slammed," he said. "So far, it's been very manageable, but getting ready for what we expect to come."

Upon receiving the meals from Cheese & Coffee, Anaya said the overwhelming support for people has been inspiring.

"It feels amazing. I really, really love when I leave in my work uniform I get strangers coming up to me thanking me," she said. "If feels amazing to know that we're doing the best thing we can and that they're able to recognize that. It feels really, really good."



