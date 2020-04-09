Cheese & Coffee helps KOB 4 pay it 4ward to health care workers | KOB 4
Cheese & Coffee helps KOB 4 pay it 4ward to health care workers

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 09, 2020 10:43 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4 is Paying it 4ward to local businesses and health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Thursday, KOB 4's Tessa Mentus called in an order at Cheese & Coffee. 

"We are wanting to pay you guys to make to-go meals for some of our front line health care workers," Tessa said. 

Jan Barringer was happy to get the $400 order.

"I was thrilled, I was ecstatic," she said.

The meals Cheese & Coffee made went to respiratory therapists UNM Hospital.

"Things have gotten very busy," said Crystal Anaya. "We've had a couple of co-workers that have been out on quarantine, so we had to all step in and pick up some extra shifts."
 
John Blewett, director of pulmonary services, anticipates harder days ahead.
 
"Preparing for a surge. We still haven't gotten slammed," he said. "So far, it's been very manageable, but getting ready for what we expect to come." 

Upon receiving the meals from Cheese & Coffee, Anaya said the overwhelming support for people has been inspiring.

"It feels amazing. I really, really love when I leave in my work uniform I get strangers coming up to me thanking me," she said. "If feels amazing to know that we're doing the best thing we can and that they're able to recognize that. It feels really, really good."
 
 


