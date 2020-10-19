Cocina Azul restaurant helps KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to Albuquerque Mutual Aid

“Everyone is deserving of the basic needs that they have, like if you are hungry, you deserve to eat, and if you're asking for help with something, you shouldn't be made to prove that you need help—you should just get it,” Gwilt said.

Volunteers were fed a New Mexican staple of enchiladas.

“It helps a lot. It just keeps, you know, bottom line, bottom dollar, keep everybody going, and hopefully people like it. Hopefully it helps the community come to come in and try our food,” said Frank Barela Jr. with Cocina Azul.

Amid these unprecedented times, Barela said Cocina Azul has been lucky.

"Business has definitely fluctuated. It's been up and down and a little scary at times, but we've been lucky and had a relatively steady to-go business, but yeah, it's definitely scary,” he said.

At the Mutual Aid, Gwilt said the hardships brought on by the pandemic have allowed people to come together.

“Poverty and food scarcity is difficult and there are a lot there are a lot of folks who in Albuquerque especially were food insecure. And I think that the pandemic kind of just exacerbated those issues and allowed us to come together,” she said.

The organization gives people of all ages and backgrounds a chance to help.

“My husband's in his 70s. I just turned 67. We can't reasonably be out, and possibly exposed to COVID,” said Diane McCash, a volunteer. “It gave us an opportunity to give something to our community, so we've been donating since March.”

For more information about Albuquerque Mutual Aid, click here.