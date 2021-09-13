Founder of wolf rescue nominated for Pay it 4ward: 'It's all for the pack'

So he nominated Kaylan for a Pay It 4ward with $400.

“You've done so much to keep these animals safe you've opened up your heart, you've opened up your home. I haven't been there like I used to be for you, so I want to do something to help you out,” said Firsich.

Kaylan had no idea what was coming.

“Don't make me start crying that's so sweet of you that just means a lot cause I try to educate, and I try to save lives and it's just one of those things where someone like Eugene would nominate me for that, well here come the tears, I just appreciate that so much thank you,” she said.

Kaylan said the money will be for the pack that she has brought together from across the country.

“Oh god bless you, thank you so much, it's for the pack.”