Frontier helps Pay it 4ward to health care workers at Presbyterian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Frontier Restaurant helped KOB 4 Pay it 4ward.
"We're very honored that Frontier can be a part of the giving back that channel 4 has been doing," said Dorothy Rainosek, owner of the Frontier Restaurant.
This week, KOB 4 ordered dozens of chicken enchiladas with red and green chile from Frontier for health care workers at Presbyterian.
"It's a blessing for us," Rainosek said. "Because of COVID, we're not able to have dining in so this is great. We'll get people used to the idea that Frontier can do take-out food."
The Frontier enchiladas were a welcome sight at Presbyterian.
"We order from them all the time actually," said Jason Muscari, charge nuse at Presbyterian. "Just the other day our manager brought us burritos and cinnamon rolls from there, so we try to help them out as much as we can as well."
Like other hospitals, Presbyterian has been overwhelmed-- treating patients including those with COVID-19.
And nurses say it's good deeds, like the food donation, that remind them how much they're appreciated.
"You know, I think, working in this field, we chose to be in it and it's what we do every day, but it's gestures like this that sort of put a difficult situation and make it a little easier to get through some of the difficult things we see day in and day out," Muscari said. "And-- just knowing we have the support of our community is awesome."
