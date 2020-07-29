Hello Deli helps Pay it 4ward to the Agora Crisis Center

The restaurant now offers patio service, and sales are still down about 40%.

"We've all been there. We all started, you know, you're not sure, should I pay my PNM at home, should I pay the PNM at the restaurant," Cassimus said. "We all started from the same spot. I don't know if there's any advice-- just gotta stay with it. Take care of your customers."

KOB 4 put in a $400 order to help Hello Deli, a few sandwiches and several gift cards.

The food and gift cards were then delivered to the Agora Crisis Center.

'Thank you so much," said Alex Tribble, who works at the crisis center. "Our whole goal is to just be there for anybody in need. And this kind of thing helps keep our volunteers going, so thank you.

Tribble said the crisis center is in high demand because of the pandemic.

"People are feeling isolated from their social support," Tribble said. "They're feeling lonely, they're stuck at home and at the very least they can pick up the phone and call us and get the support."

Online chats have doubled. Tribble said the crisis center gets about 40,000 contacts a year.

However, the meals and gift cards reminded them that people care about them too.

"When you're providing this kind of support, kind of run out of gas in the tank and a meal can really give you that boost to help other people," Tribble said. "I always like to say you can't fill up someone else's cup if yours is empty, and so a meal definitely helps with that."