Jennifer Riordan Foundation becomes new sponsor for KOB 4's Pay it 4ward program

"Whatever her task was at that moment, she put everything she had into it, and it was always filled with her heart and her love,” he said.

Now, Jennifer’s legacy is just beginning through her eponymous foundation.

"We've got four major pillars that we want to focus on, they were all important to her heart: early childhood education, financial literacy, women's empowerment, and Albuquerque vitality— just showcasing Albuquerque in the way we know it is, how beautiful Albuquerque is, don't let the naysayers write the script,” Michael said.

Michael said KOB 4’ Pay it 4ward program fit the bill.

"Pay it 4ward has been something that we've used as a principle for our foundation,” he said.

From here on out, the foundation will help KOB 4 say thank you to hardworking New Mexicans from all walks of life.

"It's very rare to find someone who has so much to give and the willingness to give it,” Michael added.

People can help KOB 4 Pay it 4ward by downloading the foundation’s app Spark Kindness where they can share moments of kindness they’ve seen or contributed throughout the community.

Tune into the NightBeat at 10 p.m. to watch the first Pay it 4ward with the Jennifer Riordan Foundation.