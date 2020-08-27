Joe's Pasta House helps Pay it 4ward to Rio Rancho Public Schools | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Joe's Pasta House helps Pay it 4ward to Rio Rancho Public Schools

Megan Abundis
Updated: August 27, 2020 11:07 PM
Created: August 27, 2020 08:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, NM.- Joe's Pasta House helped KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to the staff at Rio Rancho Public Schools who is working hard during the pandemic.

Joe and Kassie Guzzardi are no strangers to feeding the Rio Rancho community. They've been doing it for years.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, they provided spaghetti and meatballs, fresh homemade bread and salad.

"First of all, they are dear to my heart," Joe said. "The community is so tight in Rio Rancho, and it revolves around the school."
 
"To us, children are the foundation of every community and every child needs the support and nurturing of the village of the community for them to do that," Kassie added.

The group that was fed represented a small portion of Rio Rancho Public Schools staff because they had to have an army to pull off the school year 
 
"It's nice to be appreciated," a staff member said. "There's a lot more behind the scenes this summer that goes on and we've been working hard and it's a great gesture."
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor outlines school reentry plan
Governor outlines school reentry plan
Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram
Former Lobo Brian Urlacher criticizes NBA player boycott on Instagram
New Mexico families still have time to activate pandemic EBT cards
New Mexico families still have time to activate pandemic EBT cards
MVD facing backlog of in-person appointments
MVD facing backlog of in-person appointments
New public health order eases restrictions on gatherings, indoor dining
New public health order eases restrictions on gatherings, indoor dining
Advertisement


MVD facing backlog of in-person appointments
MVD facing backlog of in-person appointments
New health order does not ease restrictions on bars
New health order does not ease restrictions on bars
Governor outlines school reentry plan
Governor outlines school reentry plan
New public health order eases restrictions on gatherings, indoor dining
New public health order eases restrictions on gatherings, indoor dining
Restaurants, breweries prepare to offer indoor dining in New Mexico
Restaurants, breweries prepare to offer indoor dining in New Mexico