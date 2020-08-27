Joe's Pasta House helps Pay it 4ward to Rio Rancho Public Schools

Megan Abundis
Updated: August 27, 2020 11:07 PM
Created: August 27, 2020 08:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, NM.- Joe's Pasta House helped KOB 4 Pay it 4ward to the staff at Rio Rancho Public Schools who is working hard during the pandemic.
Joe and Kassie Guzzardi are no strangers to feeding the Rio Rancho community. They've been doing it for years.
On Wednesday, they provided spaghetti and meatballs, fresh homemade bread and salad.
"First of all, they are dear to my heart," Joe said. "The community is so tight in Rio Rancho, and it revolves around the school."
"To us, children are the foundation of every community and every child needs the support and nurturing of the village of the community for them to do that," Kassie added.
The group that was fed represented a small portion of Rio Rancho Public Schools staff because they had to have an army to pull off the school year
"It's nice to be appreciated," a staff member said. "There's a lot more behind the scenes this summer that goes on and we've been working hard and it's a great gesture."
