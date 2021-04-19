Lew Wallace principal nominated for KOB 4's Pay it 4ward award

Ms. Strangio's videos cover topics like online learning and the importance of wearing a mask.

"So engaging and so entertaining. I actually shared them with my friends and my coworkers,” Isabel said.

That’s why Lopez is nominating Strangio for KOB 4’s Pay it 4ward award.

"Hi, Ms. Strangio. I'm Isabel Lopez and I'm one of many, many, many members of the Lopez-Forrester family that have been here, and during COVID we enjoyed your videos and found them entertaining, and it shows how much you appreciate them,” Isabel said.

Ms. Strangio was given $400 in Pay it 4ward money.

"It's just been so hard, so hard right now,” Strangio said. “People are stressed, parents are stressed, kids are stressed, and teachers are stressed, and the only thing I could think was that we have to have some fun together.”

Ms. Strangio said she plans on using the money to buy stuff for her classrooms.

"And also, I can't tell you the perfect timing for this because we have not been able to get the things we need in order to teach,” she said.