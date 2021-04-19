Lew Wallace principal nominated for KOB 4's Pay it 4ward award

Patrick Hayes
Updated: April 19, 2021 10:22 PM
Created: April 19, 2021 09:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a year of remote learning, APS students were just as excited to return to school as the principal of Lew Wallace Elementary School.
While online learning had its problems, Principal Anne Marie Strangio tried to make it fun by posting videos online.
"And since the pandemic started, Ms. Strangio has been posting videos on the Facebook for Lew Wallace that I find are very comforting not only to the students, but to the families of Lew Wallace,” said Isabel Lopez, a former Lew Wallace student.
Isabel’s nephew followed in her footsteps by attending Lew Wallace.
Ms. Strangio's videos cover topics like online learning and the importance of wearing a mask.
"So engaging and so entertaining. I actually shared them with my friends and my coworkers,” Isabel said.
That’s why Lopez is nominating Strangio for KOB 4’s Pay it 4ward award.
"Hi, Ms. Strangio. I'm Isabel Lopez and I'm one of many, many, many members of the Lopez-Forrester family that have been here, and during COVID we enjoyed your videos and found them entertaining, and it shows how much you appreciate them,” Isabel said.
Ms. Strangio was given $400 in Pay it 4ward money.
"It's just been so hard, so hard right now,” Strangio said. “People are stressed, parents are stressed, kids are stressed, and teachers are stressed, and the only thing I could think was that we have to have some fun together.”
Ms. Strangio said she plans on using the money to buy stuff for her classrooms.
"And also, I can't tell you the perfect timing for this because we have not been able to get the things we need in order to teach,” she said.
