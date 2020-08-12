Monroe's helps Pay it 4ward to first responders

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a major blow to Monroe's Restaurant.
After indoor dining was shut down to slow the spread of the virus, the new location on 4th Street was forced to close.
"It was, you know, really scary and hard because we got this place open, and we were doing really well, and then we had to shut it right down," said Jimmy Smith, manager of Monroe's. "Thankfully — for our community and regulars, they've been coming out in full force and supporting us. So it's as good as it can."
KOB 4 paid it 4ward to Monroe's by placing a large order with the restaurant.
The food was then delivered to members of the Albuquerque Fire Rescue H.E.A.R.T team.
"Now we're back to our regular H.E.A.R.T program with some changes," said Lt. Brian Grey. "We're helping the Department of Health do COVID testing at the Expo New Mexico."
The addition has helped the state exceed its testing goal.
"Having additional resources to help us with COVID testing has helped us have a balanced approach," said Dominic Rodriguez, who is with the Department of Health. "But there's no doubt about it, we've been able to increase our capacity with their assistance."
