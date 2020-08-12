Monroe's helps Pay it 4ward to first responders

The food was then delivered to members of the Albuquerque Fire Rescue H.E.A.R.T team.

"Now we're back to our regular H.E.A.R.T program with some changes," said Lt. Brian Grey. "We're helping the Department of Health do COVID testing at the Expo New Mexico."

The addition has helped the state exceed its testing goal.

"Having additional resources to help us with COVID testing has helped us have a balanced approach," said Dominic Rodriguez, who is with the Department of Health. "But there's no doubt about it, we've been able to increase our capacity with their assistance."

