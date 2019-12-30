Pay it 4ward: 10-year-old boy honored for his selflessness

Faith Egbuonu
Created: December 30, 2019 10:43 PM
ARTESIA, N.M.—Most kids’ Christmas lists are a mile long and we expect that. What many people didn’t expect is what happened when they took a young boy in New Mexico on a holiday shopping spree.
In fact, the Artesia Police Department and 5th Judicial District Attorney, Dianna Luce, were so touched by what they saw, they made sure to pay it forward to a true, young hero—Alex.
“He’s always thinking of his cousins or his friends or just anybody in particular,” said Alex’s mother, Camille Ortega.
Ortega is proud of her 10-year-old son, Alex.
“He just doesn’t want to buy for himself,” she said.
She, and plenty of others, were even more amazed by Alex’s selflessness—at a time when kids are supposed to be kids.
Alex was one of the children chosen for this year’s ‘Shop with a Hero’ event in Artesia to go on a $100 shopping spree for himself, but instead used the funds to buy a pair of shoes for his friend who needed them.
So 5th Judicial District Attorney, Dianna Luce, and the Artesia Police Department wanted to pay it forward to Alex.
“We had such a great time at the ‘Shop for Heroes’ event and he was more concerned about his friend, buying things for his dog and he’s an amazing kid,” said 5th Judicial District Attorney, Dianna Luce.
“We always hear these amazing stories from the heroes on the connections they have with their children that they're paired up with, and this year he kind of stood out to us,” said Commander Huerta with Artesia Police Department.
As for the funds, Alex’s mother said he will do what he does best—give.
“I'm sure he will. He has a lot of brothers and sisters. There’s six of them... I'm sure he’s going to think about his friends, too,” she said.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company