Pay it 4ward: 10-year-old boy honored for his selflessness

“He just doesn’t want to buy for himself,” she said.

She, and plenty of others, were even more amazed by Alex’s selflessness—at a time when kids are supposed to be kids.

Alex was one of the children chosen for this year’s ‘Shop with a Hero’ event in Artesia to go on a $100 shopping spree for himself, but instead used the funds to buy a pair of shoes for his friend who needed them.

So 5th Judicial District Attorney, Dianna Luce, and the Artesia Police Department wanted to pay it forward to Alex.

“We had such a great time at the ‘Shop for Heroes’ event and he was more concerned about his friend, buying things for his dog and he’s an amazing kid,” said 5th Judicial District Attorney, Dianna Luce.

“We always hear these amazing stories from the heroes on the connections they have with their children that they're paired up with, and this year he kind of stood out to us,” said Commander Huerta with Artesia Police Department.

As for the funds, Alex’s mother said he will do what he does best—give.

“I'm sure he will. He has a lot of brothers and sisters. There’s six of them... I'm sure he’s going to think about his friends, too,” she said.