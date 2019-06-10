Pay it 4ward: 11-year-old recognized for helping homeless
Ryan Laughlin
June 10, 2019 10:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Elias Gutierrez opened Get Faded Barber Shop in Albuquerque more than decade ago.
That’s about the same amount of time that he’s been cutting 11-year-old Jeremiah Ortiz's hair.
“He likes sports, he plays football and he has a real outgoing personality and a big heart," Gutierrez said.
During a haircut, Gutierrez learned that Jeremiah is working to help the homeless.
Jeremiah’s grandfather said the idea came ahead of Christmas.
“He came over to us and told us, ‘I need, I want you all to give me blankets or sweatshirts or clothing for the homeless,’" Benny Sisneros recalled.
Gutierrez was inspired by Jeremiah’s act of kindness, so he nominated him for Pay it 4ward and gave him $400.
Jeremiah said he will continue to pay it forward to people who don’t have a place to call home.
“’cause when I see them on the street, it kind of makes me feel bad,” he said.
Jeremiah got his football team to donate blankets in the winter and now he's working on handing out backpacks.
