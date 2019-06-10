Pay it 4ward: 11-year-old recognized for helping homeless

Jeremiah’s grandfather said the idea came ahead of Christmas.

“He came over to us and told us, ‘I need, I want you all to give me blankets or sweatshirts or clothing for the homeless,’" Benny Sisneros recalled.

Gutierrez was inspired by Jeremiah’s act of kindness, so he nominated him for Pay it 4ward and gave him $400.

Jeremiah said he will continue to pay it forward to people who don’t have a place to call home.

“’cause when I see them on the street, it kind of makes me feel bad,” he said.

Jeremiah got his football team to donate blankets in the winter and now he's working on handing out backpacks.