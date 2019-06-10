Pay it 4ward: 11-year-old recognized for helping homeless | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Pay it 4ward: 11-year-old recognized for helping homeless

Ryan Laughlin
June 10, 2019 10:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Elias Gutierrez opened Get Faded Barber Shop in Albuquerque more than decade ago.

Advertisement

That’s about the same amount of time that he’s been cutting 11-year-old Jeremiah Ortiz's hair.

“He likes sports, he plays football and he has a real outgoing personality and a big heart," Gutierrez said.

During a haircut, Gutierrez learned that Jeremiah is working to help the homeless.

Jeremiah’s grandfather said the idea came ahead of Christmas.

“He came over to us and told us, ‘I need, I want you all to give me blankets or sweatshirts or clothing for the homeless,’" Benny Sisneros recalled.

Gutierrez was inspired by Jeremiah’s act of kindness, so he nominated him for Pay it 4ward and gave him $400.

Jeremiah said he will continue to pay it forward to people who don’t have a place to call home.

“’cause when I see them on the street, it kind of makes me feel bad,” he said.

Jeremiah got his football team to donate blankets in the winter and now he's working on handing out backpacks.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: June 10, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: June 10, 2019 07:09 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMSP: Man arrested after attempting to pull gun on officers
NMSP: Man arrested after attempting to pull gun on officers
New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
Woman claims speeders are terrorizing her NE Albuquerque neighborhood
Woman claims speeders are terrorizing her NE Albuquerque neighborhood
Roswell police investigate city's first homicide of 2019
Roswell police investigate city's first homicide of 2019
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Advertisement




Judge Brown questioned about releasing man suspected of killing UNM baseball player
Judge Brown questioned about releasing man suspected of killing UNM baseball player
4 investigates: Skimmer technology evolves; Under-reporting a problem
4 investigates: Skimmer technology evolves; Under-reporting a problem
Construction on Tin Can Alley ramps up
Construction on Tin Can Alley ramps up
New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
NMSP: Man arrested after attempting to pull gun on officers
NMSP: Man arrested after attempting to pull gun on officers