Pay it 4ward: 2 women recognized for their community service in Cochiti Lake

Kauley said that Yaeger and Jordan even raised $2,500 in one day to put toward replacing the old pet waste cans with new, easy-to-use cans that the city could not afford.

Kauley also explained that their efforts have inspired others to get involved with volunteering in the community.



"They spurred a new movement in town of people volunteering," Kauley said. "People coming forth to help without any request on anybody's part."

These thankless efforts are thankless no more, as Dolly Kauley nominated Renee Yaeger and Sharon Jordan for this week's Pay it 4Ward.

"I nominated Renee Yeager and Sharon Jordan for their extraordinary community service," Dolly said.

"What is it like to be recognized for this?" KOB 4 reporter Kai Porter asked.

"It's a little embarrassing since my legacy is dog poop but it's okay," Renee joked. "I think it's very nice and I appreciate it."

Renee plans to donate her $200 to the town for benches and tables. People often get together in public spaces and she hopes that the outdoor furniture would be put to use for that.