Pay it 4ward: A double-dose of giving back to the community

Now, Sharon says she's doing about three or four events a week.

She said grant funding has supported some orders that have gone to nonprofits.

"It saved me," she said. "It really saved me."

Sharon said three-quarters of her business came from nonprofits. She said she's lost almost all of her other contracts including at the now-cancelled Balloon Fiesta.

She's working on adapting, and exploring new options.

"I really want to continue feeding because there are so many people in our community who don't have food, who don't have access to food, and these groups are trying to make sure that they get food," she said.

On Wednesday Sharon made brunch for the people at Casa Esperanza, which she helped a KOB 4 deliver.

The organization offers housing and emotional support to families that are in Albuquerque for medical treatment.

"Our occupancy is down right now because only the most seriously ill families are staying with us right now-- for cancer treatment, kidney transplants," said Chrisann Gray, executive director of Casa Esperanza.

Gray said the food provided by Sharon will go a long way for the families the organization is helping.

"If we take away the worries and everyday stress here so they have a place to sleep, they have a meal to eat, they're safe, they can get the treatment they need, and then the healing happens and they go back to their homes," Gray said.