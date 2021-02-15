Pay it 4ward: A gift of fabric to a Rio Rancho woman who makes masks, clothes for those in need | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: A gift of fabric to a Rio Rancho woman who makes masks, clothes for those in need

Patrick Hayes
Updated: February 15, 2021 10:21 PM
Created: February 15, 2021 09:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A lot of people have been purchasing fabric to make masks to protect against the COVID-19 virus.

"I've done my bests to make it easy for them," said Liz Frank who owns Nob Hill Fabric.

KOB 4 purchased $400 worth of fabric from Frank's shop, and took the material to Rio Rancho.

That's where Gaenor Thompson lives. She was nominated for Pay it 4ward by her friend, Terri Arrendale.

Since the pandemic hit New Mexico, Thompson has been sewing masks and clothes for people in need.

Thompson says a lot of the stuff she makes comes from donations.

"I do go through a lot of fabric," Thompson said. "So this does help me, believe it or not."
 


