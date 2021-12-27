Pay It 4ward: Albuquerque woman recognized for rescue work

Tommy Lopez
Updated: December 27, 2021 10:20 PM
Created: December 27, 2021 04:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A local woman is going to great lengths to save animals who have an uncertain future.
This week’s Pay It 4ward recipient is Allie Sikorski who started her own rescue – "Pawsitive Life" – about two years ago. She takes dogs and cats from all over the state.
Alexx Gallegos nominated Sikorski after adopting four dogs.
"I nominated Allie because she runs a wonderful dog rescue, cats too, called Pawsitive Life, and this woman is so selfless,” said Gallegos. “She spent her Thanksgiving break driving all the way to Kansas to take a dog to its home. I mean, who gives up family time to make sure a doggie has a home? That's why I nominated her."
Gallegos lured Sikorski to a shopping area on Menaul, with the help of Simply Diego's.
"So, after your post on Thanksgiving, when you drove all the way to Kansas to give that little dog, I was like, 'This girl is amazing,’” Gallegos said. "You're a substitute teacher at a middle school. You spend your whole life dedicated to animals, and you deserve it."
"Okay. Thank you so much. I'm so surprised. I don't know what to say,” said Sikorski. "I'm blown away with her compassion, and sometimes it's a thankless job, and being recognized helps make it easier sometimes."
When asked what she was going to do with her $400.
"Probably pay off some of our vet bills because we always have some, so (laughs).”
She says emergency vet bills can total $6,000 a week.
"Thankfully, we have a good base. We have great donors and great supporters,” said Sikorski.
All people who are inspired to help animals.
"We're 100% foster-based, so we don't have a facility,” Sikorski said. "I have an amazing team. I get requests in. I find animals I want to pull, then I go to them, and we find fosters. Actually, Alexx took a couple recently."
Earlier this month, Sikorski rescued a pug who she says was thrown out of a vehicle. He went to one lucky young girl, who was oh-so-happy to get her Christmas present.
To find out how to foster, or adopt, you can visit Pawsitive Life's Facebook page, and you can donate through its website, PayPal, or Venmo.
