Pay It 4ward: Albuquerque woman recognized for rescue work

Gallegos lured Sikorski to a shopping area on Menaul, with the help of Simply Diego's.

"So, after your post on Thanksgiving, when you drove all the way to Kansas to give that little dog, I was like, 'This girl is amazing,’” Gallegos said. "You're a substitute teacher at a middle school. You spend your whole life dedicated to animals, and you deserve it."

"Okay. Thank you so much. I'm so surprised. I don't know what to say,” said Sikorski. "I'm blown away with her compassion, and sometimes it's a thankless job, and being recognized helps make it easier sometimes."

When asked what she was going to do with her $400.

"Probably pay off some of our vet bills because we always have some, so (laughs).”

She says emergency vet bills can total $6,000 a week.

"Thankfully, we have a good base. We have great donors and great supporters,” said Sikorski.

All people who are inspired to help animals.

"We're 100% foster-based, so we don't have a facility,” Sikorski said. "I have an amazing team. I get requests in. I find animals I want to pull, then I go to them, and we find fosters. Actually, Alexx took a couple recently."

Earlier this month, Sikorski rescued a pug who she says was thrown out of a vehicle. He went to one lucky young girl, who was oh-so-happy to get her Christmas present.

To find out how to foster, or adopt, you can visit Pawsitive Life's Facebook page, and you can donate through its website, PayPal, or Venmo.



