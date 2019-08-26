Pay it 4ward: APD chaplain leads by example | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: APD chaplain leads by example

Patrick Hayes
August 26, 2019 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— When Karen Reif first met APD chaplain Barbara Tegtmeier, she knew she was the kind of person who cares a lot about the community.

“She’s the kind of person that you want to emulate because she does so much for our community,” Reif said.

Reif met Tegtmeier through her church and after seeing her lead by example, she decided to nominate Tegtmeier for KOB 4’s Pay it 4ward.

As an APD chaplain, Tegtmeier provides guidance and support for people who have experienced crime-related trauma.

"People ask me — ‘why do you do what you do? It's gotta be sad’ but it isn't,” Tegtmeier said. “It's got a reverse effect. I get so much out of it and I just see that with all the people in Albuquerque."

Tegtmeier said she plans on using the money to help other people in need that she comes across while volunteering. 

Patrick Hayes


August 26, 2019
Created: August 26, 2019 09:14 PM

