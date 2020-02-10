Pay it 4ward: Basketball coach honored for teaching lessons on and off the court

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Being a coach isn’t just about the 32 minutes players spend on the hardwood during games. It’s also about the countless hours spent getting kids ready for those 32 minutes.
Kenny Sandoval, a volunteer basketball coach, does all that and more.
“He expects excellence. He does it with a calm manner, but high expectations. He leads with class, he holds the kids accountable—he encourages them,” said Pay it 4ward nominator Jennifer Brack.
Brack’s son Hayden is one of the players on the team. She said Kenny teaches kids about more than just basketball.
“It's not just basketball skills he's on the court. He's learning life skills and it's carrying over to our family life, to school, to Rio Rancho and to New Mexico,” Jennifer said.
Coach Kenny volunteers with multiple programs. Jennifer said he’s a good role model for his young players.
“Coach Kenny deserves this pay it forward because he's a loving husband, father of three and an inspiration for these basketball players in Rio Rancho,” she said.
Coach Kenny grew up in Mora, New Mexico. He said basketball kept kids busy and out of trouble while also teaching life lessons on and off the court.
“You know I’ve had this group of boys for quite some time now and to see the appreciation you know it's an awesome feeling,” he said.
