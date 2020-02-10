Pay it 4ward: Basketball coach honored for teaching lessons on and off the court

“It's not just basketball skills he's on the court. He's learning life skills and it's carrying over to our family life, to school, to Rio Rancho and to New Mexico,” Jennifer said.

Coach Kenny volunteers with multiple programs. Jennifer said he’s a good role model for his young players.

“Coach Kenny deserves this pay it forward because he's a loving husband, father of three and an inspiration for these basketball players in Rio Rancho,” she said.

Coach Kenny grew up in Mora, New Mexico. He said basketball kept kids busy and out of trouble while also teaching life lessons on and off the court.

“You know I’ve had this group of boys for quite some time now and to see the appreciation you know it's an awesome feeling,” he said.