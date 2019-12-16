Pay it 4ward: Brothers thanked for helping stranded couple get back on the road

The couple was stuck in front of a school until two brothers showed up and offered to tow the trailer to their place.

"They were so nice. I felt comfortable right away. We both did and they just kind of took charge and said ‘Hey, let us help you’ and they looked at the situation and they decided they can figure it out,” Loretta said.

Now the couple wants to show their appreciation by paying to forward to Jerome and his brother.

Jerome said his brother spotted the couple and then they jumped into action.

"The trailer was leaning, he goes the axle was out. I better stop and look and I saw him and I said I better help him. I can't let him hang so and kind of went from there,” he said.

Jerome said helping people just comes naturally to his family. He hopes someone would help him if he ever got stuck.

"So yeah. Tried the best I can to help out. So did my brother. We did what we could that's what we're here for,” he said.