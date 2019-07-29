Pay it 4ward: Cancer-survivor honored for her work ethic

“She's always so happy and upbeat and willing to help people,” said Christina Duran.

Hendricks-Smith’s life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with postpartum breast cancer in 2018.

Despite the diagnosis, Duran said her boss still showed up for work.

“In such a dark time, when she was battling cancer, she thought of others,” Duran said.

For the dedication to her job and employees, Duran nominated Hendricks-Smith for Pay It 4ward, and gave her $400.

Hendricks-Smith will use the money as she starts her nonprofit organization, Pink Warrior House.

"I've given my notice and I'm working to find someone really special to come take this role so I can move onto the next role and help a lot of women,” Hendricks-Smith said.

Hendricks-Smith, who is cancer-free, said the Pink Warrior House will provide breast cancer patients with emotional and social services that she didn't have access to during her battle.

“The idea would be that every newly diagnosed individual will be paired up with somebody like me who's come through the fight on the other side and can kind of guide them through that path,” Hendricks-Smith said.

