Pay it 4ward: Compassionate couple recognized for helping foster children

Tom and Leticia Tafoya bought the place four years ago, it's a specialized facility that gives parents and families an extra level of training and support because a majority of the kids they serve are in CYFD custody.

"They make sure that every child is seen as an individual, and they have a treatment plan that is specific to each child. And that means a lot to the kids here,” said Rhonda.

They said the Tafoya's have given them so much, so they decided to Pay it 4ward with $400.

“Oh my god what a blessing, thank you, what a blessing, thanks be to God. Thank you so much, thank you so much,” said Tom Tafoya.

Even though the work they do is truly a passion, they said it's nice to be recognized.

"We became foster parents ourselves. So we became foster parents and then after being foster parents for a while we became adoptive parents. So we know what our families go through, we know this walk, and we know what's needed," said Leticia Tafoya.