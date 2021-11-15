Pay it 4ward: Corrales woman thanked for organizing vaccine clinics

Spencer Schacht
CORRALES, N.M. - This week's Pay It 4ward is honoring one woman who helped make sure even those stuck at home could get their COVID vaccine.
Tanya Lattin has been organizing vaccine clinics since last December but her giving nature goes back for years.
“I have known Tanya 10 years and she gives so much to the village of Corrales there isn't anything that anyone could ask her to do that she won't do, she takes phone calls all day and night,” said Susan Hinchcliffe, a vaccine clinic volunteer.
Even a global pandemic couldn't stop her from lending a helping hand.
“She worked with the Department of Health as did I, and she opened her own site in Corrales and she fits anyone in who needs a vaccine,” said Hinchcliffe.
And now her volunteers want to give back to her with $400. KOB 4 was able to surprise Lattin at her latest vaccine clinic
“Tanya, I have loved the last eight months working with you. You give so much to everybody and I am proud to give you this as a Pay It 4ward as a pay it forward from all of us to you,” Hinchcliffe said.
“Thank you but the people who deserve this are actually everyone here, my volunteers like Sue, the village staff, the citizens who bring us food and snacks, the council, the mayor, the fire chief for letting me do this. But thank you we are going do a safe hug that is so sweet thank you,” said Lattin.
