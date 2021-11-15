Pay it 4ward: Corrales woman thanked for organizing vaccine clinics

“She worked with the Department of Health as did I, and she opened her own site in Corrales and she fits anyone in who needs a vaccine,” said Hinchcliffe.

And now her volunteers want to give back to her with $400. KOB 4 was able to surprise Lattin at her latest vaccine clinic

“Tanya, I have loved the last eight months working with you. You give so much to everybody and I am proud to give you this as a Pay It 4ward as a pay it forward from all of us to you,” Hinchcliffe said.

“Thank you but the people who deserve this are actually everyone here, my volunteers like Sue, the village staff, the citizens who bring us food and snacks, the council, the mayor, the fire chief for letting me do this. But thank you we are going do a safe hug that is so sweet thank you,” said Lattin.