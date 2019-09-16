Pay it 4ward: Couple honored for helping others get on their feet | KOB 4
Pay it 4ward: Couple honored for helping others get on their feet

Faith Egbuonu
September 16, 2019 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Imagine being in a new state with nowhere to turn— that was the case for Jerry Massengill and his girlfriend Ashley.

They fell on hard times.

“We've been off and on in the motel actually,” Ashley said.

They moved to Clovis, New Mexico from North Carolina about a year ago—jobless, no place to call home, not even a car, but things changed.

“He helped me in so many ways, and I can't event count what he's done,” Massengill said.

Finally, a silver lining came shining through for the couple with the help of a man named Jady and his wife, Maureen.

“He's helped us get a house and helped me get a job that no one else would want to give the opportunity to give me a chance, so that’s a blessing,” Massengill said.

So, Jerry and Ashley decided to return the favor by paying it forward to the couple.

“We have these kids working for us and we call them our kids and we love them to death and it just blows me away they would go through this effort,” said owner of Bella Gardens, Jady Bell.

Jerry and Ashley believe it was an effort well worth it.

“They're great folks,” Massengill said. “They are the best people on God's creation on this earth.”

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Created: September 16, 2019 10:24 PM

