Pay it 4ward: Crossing guard honored for making people smile

"Most cross guards I see usually just do their job, get it over with, but he does it with a happy smile,” she said.

Greene’s friendliness caught Melissa’s attention less than two years ago while her dad drove her to school. Ever since then, she asks her dad to drive by his spot.

"I try to leave early out of the house because I don't know when he leaves, so I try to get the chance to see him every day,” Melissa said.

Melissa and her dad wanted to Pay it Forward to Greene for his positivity and work ethic.

"It's an amazing job that he does. He takes it seriously and that's wonderful,” said Andrew Meyer, Melissa’s dad.

As a grandfather of four, Greene said he is simply being himself.

"I've always been a positive person. Am I happy all the time? No. But I enjoy just talking to kids and talking to people and just being friendly,” Greene said.

Greene knows not everyone has a great start to the day so he tries his best to make an impact.

"I can't make everybody happy. I know that, but if I can make just even one person happy. That's my goal, so I just like being friendly to people,” he said.

Greene was not able to accept the award because he is a city employee, but he did donate the $200 each to the two schools he works for, Matheson Park and McCollum Elementary.

