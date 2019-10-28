Pay it 4ward: CYFD receptionist honored for having positive attitude

“She really wanted to inspire families and that was her number goal,” Fernandez said. “Even if it inspired one person, it made her day.”

Cordova even spent her own money and her own time scouring for donations to turn the waiting room into a colorful place where kids would feel welcome.

“She just came on and said 'You know what? I’m going to do this. I want to make it refreshing. Do you mind if I do this? If not, I’m going to still do it.' So she took that mentality that no was not an answer for her and she was going to bring something joyful to CYFD,” Fernandez said.

It’s safe to say that Cordova’s positive attitude radiates throughout the whole place.

“Her vibes just bounced off of every single wall and hit every single person that walked into this building,” she said.

The Pay it 4ward team waited for Cordova to come into work to surprise her with $400.

“It definitely means a lot. I’m really honored, I’m blessed. I was very honored to meet tons of amazing people. Sorry I’m just trying to fight these tears,” said Cordova.

After working with CYFD, Cordova decided that she wanted to be a foster parent.

“I definitely wanted to make everyone feel invited. I wanted the kids to be here and it be a little more acceptable and memorable as a good thing, not so much a traumatized or bad thing because children don't understand why they're here,” she said.

Ultimately, Cordova said she wants to send the message that anything is possible with the right mindset.

“They do struggle with a lot of things and that's why CYFD even exists and I wanted them to know it's not the end of the road. If they put in the effort it will all work out,” she said.