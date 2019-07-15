Pay it 4ward: Dance studio owners recognized for giving back to the community

Brianna Avila and Jasmelly Escarcega are the owners of On Point Dance Studio in the South Valley.

Chamar Garrison says she met them five years ago, after Avila and Escarcega took their love for dance to the next level and opened their own studio.

Garrison learned they were helping in more ways than just sharpening the skills of these young dancers.

“They often get families that can’t afford the monthly tuition or the recital costume fees and these two incredible women they don't push out these dancers, they don’t shame them, they don’t embarrass them," Garrison said. "Instead, they bring them in as their own family and they pay out of pocket.”

It touched her heart so much she decided it was her turn to give back. KOB 4 caught up with Escarcega and Avila at their bilingual studio and crashed one of their classes.

“I nominated both of you because I’m so proud of you and it’s amazing how you take all these young dancers as your family and you don’t judge them, you purchase costumes out of your own pockets, and you allow them to grow and just do what they love and I’m here to pay it forward,” said Garrison.

Escarcega and Avila said they work to give girls an opportunity to dance because they know just how much even one dance class really means.

“I think it’s just because our studio is here in the South Valley and we all know that we don’t have the best education, we don’t have the best schools, we don’t have the best parks or places to be at,” said Escarcega.

“We like to give our students a place to get away,” said Avila.

“We always wanted to dance for an NBA or a NFL team. We asked each other, would you do that now? Or would you stick with the girls? And both of us got teary-eyed and said that we wouldn’t trade the girls for the world they’re our lives, our entire lives,” said Avila.